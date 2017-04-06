Alameisegha Died For Niger Delta Emancipation – Ibori

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of his long time friend and political ally, late D.S.P Alamieyeseigha in Amassoma, Bayelsa state, saying the first Bayelsa executive governor died in the course of his attempt to emancipate the Niger Delta region.

James Ibori, who was accompanied on the visit by political leaders and stakeholders from Delta State including the speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, described Alamieyeseigha as a patriotic leader who was very courageous and outspoken and stood on the side of his people at all times.

He said he was devastated when news of his death got to him in the United Kingdom as they both shared a common ideology and relationship which was very deep and added that Alamieyeseigha until his demise fought against oppression and evil which ultimately led to his untimely death.

While sympathizing with the family of the departed Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation, Ibori urged them to take solace in the fact that he was a good man who will forever be remembered by his legacies and also the reality that what he believed in will not die.

The former Delta state governor who equally took time to visit the grave side of the departed Alamieyeseigha, assured the family that he will always remember and stand by them as their father and son would have done same for his family.

Earlier, Ibori had visited Governor Seriake Dickson at the government house in Yenagoa, where he also expressed his sympathy to the government and people of the state over the death of their first civilian governor.

According to him, the visit was to appreciate governor Dickson for immortalising the foremost Ijaw hero by renaming the government house banquet hall after him and for pushing forward his noble ideas of governance and strong agitation for rights of people Ijaw and Niger Delta.