Sokoto State Govt Earmarks N 4.44 bn For Water Projects

The Sokoto State Government says it will expend N4.44 billion for the construction of 251 Solar-powered water projects across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, made the disclosure in Sokoto while addressing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

The commissioner said that the projects would ensure provision of adequate potable water for human consumption and livestock in the state.

Contributing, the state Commissioner for Animal Health, Alhaji Tukur Alkali, also disclosed that the council approved over N336 million for the rehabilitation of the defective irrigation facilities in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

Alkali said that the state government’s effort would boost food production, curb unemployment and poverty in the state.

He further disclosed that the council had approved over N 326 million for the construction of a new library complex at the Sokoto State University. (NAN)