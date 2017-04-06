KADinvest: el-rufai Is Fully Implementing APC Blueprint In Kaduna – Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, on Thursday,said Kaduna State Governor,Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,is fully implementing policies and programmes in line with the party’s blueprint.

Oyegun, commended Kaduna State Government for economic and investment summit initiative, saying the gains will soon be felt all over the country.

The APC National Chairman who spoke during the closing of a two-day Kaduna investment and economic summit held in Kaduna,said he is happy with Governor El-Rufai’s efforts in the areas of education,health,economy among other sectors that will place the state on progress.

Oyegun added: “Am convinced that by the time you finish your tenure as the Governor of Kaduna State ,we will have a new Kaduna State “

According to him, Governor El-rufai is a pride to APC:” Am happy that he is sharing the knowledge and ideas to other Governors of the APC to use, your plans for Kaduna State in various areas is the best demonstration of what the APC stands for. To facilitate economic growth,create employment and tackle insecurity in the country”

“What you are doing is to show and make sure that Kaduna is well placed as investment destination of choice. We are happy with the development because anything that happens here will have effect all over the country.

“Investment will not go anywhere without peace and I believe you are working in that direction. Because, i know Kaduna is making great efforts to make Kaduna State an investment heaven” Oyegun said.