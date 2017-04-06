Sales Girl In Court Over Alleged Theft Of N72,000

The police on Thursday arraigned a 27-year-old salesgirl, Adewumi Adelani in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with theft of

N72,000.

Adelani, whose residential address was not provided, is facing two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akadu Edet, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 8 at Buari Street, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the salesgirl stole N72,000 from the shop of her employer, Ganiu Salawu.

He added that Salawu discovered that Adelani misappropriated proceeds from sales during audit of the shop’s account, an offence that contravened sections 285 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 285 stipulates three years jail term on conviction.

However, the defendant pleaded not guiltyand the Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be living within the court’s jurisdiction and have verifiable addresses and adjourned the case until April 26 for further hearing. (NAN)