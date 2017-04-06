Why We Are Executing High Profile Projects In Rivers – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has explained that the state is witnessing the execution of several high profile projects because his administration has stopped contract inflation which was rife during the immediate past administration.

Wike, who spoke in an interview with newsmen after inspection of projects, stated that he has remained committed to prudent spending to cut out waste and misappropriation of scarce resources.

The governor inspected ongoing work at the Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the State Ecumenical Centre.

He noted that during the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led immediate past administration in the state, a model secondary school was constructed in Tai local government area for N4.2billion, while the present administration is constructing the same type of school at the Government Secondary School in Ogu for N1.2billion.

Wike said, “One of the problems I found out is that most contracts were highly inflated by the immediate past administration. If you go to the model school in Tai local Government Area, that project was done for N4.2 billion.

“But we are doing the same project today at the Government Secondary School in Ogu for N1.2billion. What it means is that at the time this job was awarded, it was highly inflated.”

The governor stated that the concept of Jesus economy being run in the state stems from the fact that more projects are executed with less resources.

Commenting on the Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty, Wike said that the project is progressing despite the initial challenges witnessed.

He noted that the government has engaged in dialogue with the residents of the area, pointing out that most of the people have cooperated with the administration and have left the area of construction.

Wike stated that those displaced by the construction of the jetty have been relocated to an alternative location, pointing out the project is for the benefit of the people.

He said: “Even though they are affected, they know the importance of the project. For us, the good job is going on”.