FG Will Support WMO Activities – NiMet DG

The Director-General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, has pledged Nigeria’s continuous support for World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) activities and programmes in the region.

The DG/CEO made this assertion during his maiden visit to the WMO Sub – Regional Office in Abuja.

Speaking, Prof. Mashi who is Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to WMO, appreciated the global body for its recognition of NiMet’s contribution to the development of meteorology especially in the area of manpower development and support to other countries in the region.

He disclosed that NiMet, which hosts the WMO Regional Training School in Lagos, has the capacity and wherewithal to run the institute and reiterated his commitment to repositioning the school in compliance with WMO standards.

Earlier in his welcome address, the WMO Representative for North, Central and West Africa, Mr. Benard Gomez praised Nigeria’s leading role in the development of meteorology in the region.

He specifically noted how NiMet facilitates the provision of weather forecast for Sierra Leone and Liberia since the devastating outbreak of Ebola, and the hosting of the WMO Regional Training School in Oshodi.

He stressed the importance of having experts in the field of meteorology especially in these days of climate change and extreme weather events, which the training school facilitates in the region.