For Stealing Bottles of Codine Cough Syrup, Boy, Gets N150,000 Bail

An Egor Magistrate court yesterday , granted bail of N150, 000 with surety in likesum, to Sunday Peter, 20, for allegedly stealing bottles of codine, among others.

Peter who was arraigned before Mrs Igho Braimah magistrate court, however pleaded not quilty to the four count charge bordering on stealing and unlawful possession of firearm.

The accuse, with others still at large, was alleged to have committed the offence at Egor quarters, around October 29, 2016.

The four count charge includes; conspiracy to commit felony with burglary, an offence punishable under section 516 of the criminal code law, cap 48, of the defunct Bendel State law of 1976.

The accuse, with others still at large, was also alleged to have stolen a table top lap top, bottles of codine cough syrup and cash sum of N40, 000.

Similarly, Peter was also accuse of unlawful possession of firearm, an offence contrary to section 4 and punishable under section 27(a)(1)(i) of the firearm act, cap 48 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Counsel to the accuse, Mr Joseph Odii, appealed to the magistrate, for his client to be granted bail since it was a bailable offences.

Magistrate Braimah subsequently granted bail of N150, 000, with surety of likesum, to the accuse.

As part of the bail condition, the magistrate also said the surety must be gainfully employed and a civil servant of any grade with the state civil service.

The magistrate subsequent adjourned the case to May 27, 2017.