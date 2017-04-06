Our Retired Military Elites Fanning Embers Of Disunity – Oshiomhole

The immediate past former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has blamed Nigeria’s former retired military officers for the problems currently facing the country.

Speaking at the first Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia Memorial lecture, tagged, “Nation Building and Development in Nigeria,” organised by the University of Abuja, Oshiomhole noted that the elites who supervised the restructuring of Nigeria from three regions to 37 states are today responsible for the problems in the country.

According to the former labour leader, these military men having ruled and superintended over Nigeria for more than three decades, now in civilian uniforms are going about criticizing governments.

“Once our elites are out of government, they bring down the bridges of government. Our old elites have no right having messed up yesterday.”

He said, “The task of nation building must not be compromised by our elites who have benefitted from Nigeria through education and more.

“These old men have no right, having messed up your yesterday and responsible for the confusion of today, they have no right to divert your attention to a feasible Nigeria for posterity.”

The Nigerian people according to him, are united by poverty, adding that “The poverty in Igbo is the same poverty in the north, the poverty in the east is the same poverty in the west, but when it comes to sharing money there is no Igbo, Yoruba or Hausas among them, they are united in looting.”

Oshiomhole also flayed calls for Nigeria’s restructuring saying, “we only need to restructure and redistribute wealth in our country.”

He pleaded with the youths not to serve too generously but identify those whose plans are for the good of the country and those who are against it’s good, adding that they should also know that Nigeria will change if each and everyone starts doing things differently.

While commending the university for recognising the contributions of Ogbemudia, who was the pro chancellor and chairman of the governing council of UNIABUJA, and not paying eyes service like most people do, he said the University of Abuja is supposed be one of the best in Africa, one that is supposed to be outstanding and boosting of state of the art facilities and technology where research can be carried out.

Meanwhile, dignitaries including former President General Yakubu Gowon represented by Prof Osarhiemen Osunbor, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr, Chris Ngige, Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Hajiya Aisha Babangida, amongst others also joined the university in x-raying the Ogbemudia legacy in nation building.