Flashpoint: APC, A Party In Power And Opposition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) made history as the first party to unseat an incumbent at the centre and that’s where it ends. I have never seen a party so at loggerheads with each other. The APC holds the enviable record for being in power and at the same time in opposition.

APC was an amalgamation of different parties with the sole aim was of ousting former President Goodluck Jonathan from power. The performance of the PDP administration made the task of APC easier. After their victory, they have been finding it hard to manage the different interests in the party. The election of the leadership of the National Assembly exposed the tiny thread holding the different interests in the party together .The leadership of the party failed to nip the crisis in the bud and the APC today is on the brink of implosion.

The biggest critics of the president in the National Assembly today are APC members, with the way the senate opposes most of the president’s policies and requests, you will be forgiven to think that the senate is dominated by PDP lawmakers. Most of the APC lawmakers we all know are wolves in sheep’s clothing- APC in the day time and PDP at night. The PDP lawmakers don’t even need to play the opposition in the senate as their APC counterparts are doing it for them.

You marvel at the way APC lawmakers in the senate criticise the president, something which is unheard of in the PDP era. I don’t imagine a PDP Senator in the era of David Mark criticising former President Jonathan openly in the senate.

The biggest critic of Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai in his state is his fellow APC member, Senator Shehu Sani, the same goes for Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar whose number one critic is the Speaker, House Of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, the number four in the APC hierarchy. In Kano, there is no love lost between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso. In Kogi, Senator Dino Melaye and most APC lawmakers in the National Assembly from Kogi are the biggest critics of Governor Yahaya Bello. In most APC states, the story is the same.

Right now, the APC is divided into three factions fighting for the soul of the party. The Buhari faction with people like Babatunde Fashola, Kayode Fayemi, Adams Ishiomiole, Ibukun Amosun while Bola Tinubu’s faction has people like governors of Lagos, Osun, and with some former ACN members. The Atiku faction has the Senate President with former new PDP decampees.

So far, the chairman of the APC, John Oyegun has not provided leadership, he prefers to play the ostrich and expect to see the problems fizzle out on their own. Most of the party members don’t even respect the party chairman. Oyegun has no clout as the party is grossly underfunded. The party secretariat in Abuja most times is deserted. Imagine the secretariat of a ruling party, which is supposed to be busy with activities with visitors thronging in, looking like a graveyard. Something is wrong somewhere.

Imagine in two years the leadership of the party has not met with the party’s caucus in the Senate with the constant bickering between the legislature and executive. The Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan has visited the Villa just once since he was appointed and the leader in the House of Reps, Femi Gbajaimila hardly visits the Villa. These are supposed to be the link men between the National Assembly and the presidency. Two years on, the president has not filled appointments into boards and agencies and the ones he has made, governors and senators are complaining that they had no inputs in the appointments.

The meeting between the APC and the Senate caucus is belated but it’s still a right step in the right direction. They need to get their acts together as they are right now playing the role of a party in power and in opposition simultaneously.