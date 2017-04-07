Customs Impounds N26bn Contraband Goods In Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) zone C Owerri, has confiscated a number of banned and illegally imported goods with overall Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N26 billion.

The prohibited items include: 928 packets of tramadol and other medications detained on the Owerri/Port Harcourt road which had a DPV of N10,009,310, a truck loaded with 600 bags of foreign rice, impounded on the PH/Onne Road with a DPV of N21,420,000 and 10 sacks of used shoes seized on the Aba/PH Road which bore a DPV of N8,100,000.

Others are two second hand Toyota Avalon cars seized on the Owerri/Port-Harcourt Road which had a total DPV of N3,712,500.

The list include: 1,117 cartons of Tiger Head Battery seized on the Benin/Ore axis with a DPV of N26.057,376, a medicament truck containing 268 cartons of Karfi, 202 cartons of pullegra, 36 cartons of Real Extra tablets impounded on the Agbor/Asaba highways bearing a DPV of N168,200,000, in addition to a truck load of 1,080 cartons of new motorcycle spare parts, but which was falsely declared as agricultural products on the Benin/Ore Expressway. his disclosure was made by the Area Comptroller in-charge of the Unit – Comptroller Mohammed Ubah Garuba while briefing newsmen on the seizures made at the premises of the NCS in Owerri and Benin stressed that 1,600 bags of rice with a DPV of N56,183,000 was also seized on the Ewu junction and Benin /Ore Expressway respectively with some suspects held in connection with the seizures.