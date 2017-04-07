One Killed As Cultists Strike In Ilorin

There was an uneasy calm in some parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital Thursday as gunmen, suspected to be cultists, struck and killed one person.

The victim, simply identified as ‘Abbey’ was shot dead around Ikokoro area, off Niger road, in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the unidentified gunmen, believed to be of a rival cult group, stormed the area at about 2.45pm and allegedly went straight to the apartment of the victim and murdered him.

The victim was said to have been a member of another notorious cult syndicate.

NAN learnt that while some residents stayed indoors during a fierce gunfight that ended Abbey’s life, shop owners hurriedly locked up their shops to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the area and its immediate environ, became deserted immediately the fracas began.

When NAN visited the scene, the remains of the victim were said to have been evacuated.

NAN recalls that a similar incidence occurred around the same Ikokoro Area in 2016, where a suspected cult member, Wasiu Adanri, was murdered.

DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Police Command, confirmed that a life was lost in the cult clash.

He however said no arrest had been made yet was yet but assured that the command was on the trail of the suspects. (NAN)