Ajimobi Inaugurates APC Elders Council

Apr 7, 2017

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday inaugurated an Elders Council  to promote  the rejuvenation of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  the elders  council with members  drawn from the 33 local governments and the 35 Local Council Development Areas(LCDAs)  was inaugurated in Ibadan.

Ajimobi told newsmen after the inauguration that the elders  council was formed  as part of the  repositioning and restructuring programme of the party.

“Now we have the government, we must also have a strong party for now and the future,” he said.

The governor restated his commitment to good governance as well as the  welfare of the citizenry and residents of  the state.

He appealed to the elders to work in unison with others at the grassroots to ensure  that  the goal of a stronger APC and a better society was achieved.

Ajimobi  also stressed  his resolve to conduct local government election in the state as soon as the on-going legal tussle was resolved.

He assured that the Transition Committee  put in place  would be the last as only elected political office holders would administer the third tier of government in the state henceforth.

In the communique issued after the meeting, the party said that the council of elders became imperative to rid it of   unnecessary internal wrangling.

It said the council would largely function in an advisory capacity to make the task of crisis management easier for the governor and the party leadership.

NAN reports that among those who attended the council’s  inauguration are Chief Akin Oke, Chairman, and Chief Iyiola Oladokun, a former deputy governor in the state.(NAN)

