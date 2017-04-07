Court Recognises Legitimate Board Of FGPL

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on April 5th, 2017 has recognised the legitimate Board of First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL) led by Mr. Olaiya Orlando Ojo and Nze Chidi Duru and its right to appoint Legal Counsel to represent FGPL in the appeal filed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) before it.

The Board of FGPL had filed a Notice of Change of Counsel before the Court of Appeal to change the law firm of St. Dominic and Company, appointed by the illegal Interim Management Committee/PenCom and replacing it with the Law firm of Jude Okey And Partners which Notice of Change of Counsel was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

With this ruling the Court of Appeal has once more re-affirmed the legitimacy of the FGPL Board of Directors led by Mr O. O. Ojo and Nze Chidi Duru this is a re-affirmation of various judgement in favour of the Board of FGPL.