Flashpoint: Governor Yari’s Faux Pax

Cerebrospinal Meningitis has been ravaging some parts of the country for some weeks now with Zamfara State the worst hit. As at last count, over 400 have been reported dead with Zamfara accounting for 215 of those deaths.

The federal government has been slow in taking action against the epidemic and the Ministry Of Heath disclosed that Nigeria needs $1.1 bn to procure vaccine.

Just when the country is thinking of how to contain the scourge of the disease, Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari had an epiphany, a kind of eureka moment.

According to the governor, the ongoing outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis is God’s way of showing his anger against Nigerians for turning their back on him.

He spoke to State House Correspondents in Hausa on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after meeting with President Muhammdu Buhari.

He said, “What we used to know as far as meningitis is concerned is the type A virus. The World Health Organisation, WHO, has carried out vaccinations against this type A virus, not just in Zamfara, in but many other states.”

“However, because people refused to stop their nefarious activities, God now decided to send Type C virus, which has no vaccination.”

“People have turned away from God and he has promised that ‘if you do anyhow, you see anyhow’ that is just the cause of this outbreak as far as I am concerned.”

“There is no way fornication will be so rampant and God will not send a disease that cannot be cured.”

“Our focus as a state now is to continue treating those who are infected with the disease, but as for vaccination, it has an international dimension.”

“We have information that Nigeria will get the highest percentage of the 5 million doses available now. Apart from WHO, other International bodies such as the Bill Gates foundation and UNICEF are also currently focusing on how to tackle the outbreak,” he said.

The governor should be given a Nobel Prize for coming up with this answer to why Meningitis is ravaging the country. In fact, a monument should be erected in his honour for this brilliant answer.

With this brilliant answer, at least we know why we are where we are right now in this country.

But will you blame him? If a man of letters, former special adviser on Media to President Jonathan, Reuben Abati blamed the poor performance of his boss and former leaders on the demons in Aso Rock, then we are doomed in this country.