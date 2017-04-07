FG Reconstitutes Boards Of Agencies, Parastatals Under Ministry Of Education

Nigerian News from Leadership News
Apr 7, 2017

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the reconstitution of the boards of 19 agencies and paratatals under the Federal Ministry of Education for a period of four years, in the first instance, pursuant to his powers under the laws establishing the Act of each Parastatal under the Ministry.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Chinenye‎ Ihuoma, said the President Buhari in making the appointments, took into cognizance, the provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geo-political spread.

The breakdown of the appointments of chairmen in various agencies are as follows;

S/N AGENCY CHAIRMAN
1 National Universities commission (NUC) Prof. Ayo Banjo
2 Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Chief Emeka Nwajiuba
3 National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Hon. Dr. Ekaete Obon Okon
4 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Dr. Mahmud Mohammed
5 National Library of Nigeria (NLN) Prof. Zainab Alkali
6 National Examination Council (NECO) Dr. Abubakar Saddiq
7 National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) Dr. Gidado Bello Akko
8 National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) Prof. Gidado Tahir
9 National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) Prof. Leonard Karshima Shilgba
10 Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof. Adamu Baikie
11 National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Alh. Maigari Dingyadi
12 National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) Sen. Mallam Kaka Yale
13 National Mathematical Centre (NMC) Prof. Buba Bajoga
14 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe
15 National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) Chief N. N Nnabuchi
16 Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) Chief Paul Unongo
17 Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV) Prof. Saliba Mukoro
18 National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Prof. Modupe Adelabu
19 Nigerian Arabic Language Village (NALV) Prof. O Oladusi

 

According to the statement, the boards, consisting of the chairmen and members, will be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

 

