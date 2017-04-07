Free Meningitis Vaccine: FG Urges Nigerians To Report Defaulting Health Workers

Nigerians have been warned not to make payments in any form to receive the Cerebrospinal Meningitis Vaccine.

The Federal Government gave the charge following reports of sharp practices being perpetrated by some health workers in the course of the vaccination exercise.

In a press release by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib emphasized that all vaccines in the National Immunization schedule including the one against CSM have been paid for by the federal government.

Against this backdrop, the NPHCDA Boss urged Nigerians to report to any nearest Law enforcement agency, any health care officer who is seen defaulting by asking for payment during the vaccine exercise.

He said, “Members of the public are advised to report any Health Centre or health workers charging people to pay for the on-going meningitis vaccination in various parts of the country to the nearest Law Enforcement Agencies.

“The public is therefore reminded once again that vaccines for immunization against all vaccine-preventable diseases in the Nigerian National Immunization schedule are provided free of charge by the Federal Government and under no circumstances must any health worker charge members of the public to pay for such free services.

“It should be borne in mind by all patriotic, responsible and law-abiding citizens that the Federal Government spends billions of naira to procure, store, maintain and distribute such vaccines to all parts of the country including affected areas as the need arises.

“The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, therefore, wishes to put on record, emphatically, that vaccination against cerebrospinal meningitis, like other vaccination in the National Immunization schedule is provided free of charge for all members of the public by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he added.