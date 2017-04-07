PMB Appoints Governing Board For Nigerian National Merit Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new Governing Board for the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA).

According to a statement by the media director in the office of the Secretary to the government of the federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, the composition of the board is as follows: Professor Shekarau Yakubu Aku – Chairman, ‎Professor Shiekh Ahmed Abdullah – Member; Professor Muhammad Hassan – Member.

Others are Professor Joseph J. Andy – Member, Professor Adele Jinadu – Member, Professor Andrew Nok – Member, Professor Laz E. N. Ekwueme – Member.

He said the appointments which take effect from March 27, 2017 is for a period of 3 years.