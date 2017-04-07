Gov. Akeredolu Awards Scholarships To Winners of Jets Competition

The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday announced scholarship awards for students who won trophies n the 20th edition of the National Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS) competition held in Lagos.

Akeredolu , who said the students deserved the encouragement of the state government, promised that his administration will always support excellent performance by students in the state.

Speaking during the formal presentation of the trophies won by the students who excelled in various categories of the competition by the Ministry of Education in Akure, the governor said functional and qualitative education will be the hallmark of his administration.

The governor lauded the excellent performance of the students who he said have brilliantly done the state proud in the highly knowledgeable realm of science and engineering.

Akeredolu, who enjoined the JETS champions not to rest on their oars promised to continue to monitor them as they advance in their education.

Speaking earlier , the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr Stevie Awosika noted that the students worked hard to emerge winners in the various categories of the competition before being adjudged the overall best in interstate quiz competition, defeating twenty-two other states and carting home twelve trophies and other awards.

Awosika assured the Governor that the Ministry of Education would remain committed to the development of Science and Technology Education for the state to continue to win laurels in National and International Competitions.

One of the students, Mercy Akintade of Methodist High School Okitipupa, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, appreciated the governor for the honour done them with a promise that they would remain focused in their quest to acquiring sound education.

The honoured JETS Competition winners include Okoh Nicodemus of Adegbola Memorial Grammar School, Akure; Olalumade Ezekiel of Dominion Science Academy, Owo and Akingbulugbe Oluwatobiloba of Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo City.

Others are Itakorode Oluwasegun and Banji-Ojo Great both are of Model Secondary School, Akure and Mercy Akintade and Ogunsooto Kemisola from Methodist High School, Okitipupa.