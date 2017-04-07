Wike To APC: Nigerians Have Nothing To Gain From You

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigerians have realised that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to offer in terms of developmental projects, aside the circulation of lies.

The governor also stated that the APC fight against corruption is targeted at the intimidation of political opponents, as the APC only prosecutes former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, while indicted former APC governors are allowed to roam freely.

Wike, who spoke when he granted audience to the Abuluoma Council of Chiefs, at Government House, Port Harcourt, said there is no sincerity in the fight against corruption by the APC.

He said, “Nigerians have seen that the present ruling party has nothing to offer them except to tell lies. They claim they are fighting corruption, but how many APC former governors have been arraigned.

“Nobody is against the government fighting corruption, but it must be fought with sincerity. Even when an APC former governor is indicted by a judicial commission of Inquiry, they fail to prosecute such a person.

“I just heard that they have arrested the former Niger State Governor after two years. Maybe because political activities are picking up and they want to intimidate him, that is why this is happening now.”

Wike stated that the crisis that the APC planted in the PDP will be the first thing that will consume it.

On development projects in Abuluoma, the governor assured the community that his administration has awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Abuluoma and Amadi Ama communities.

He thanked the Abuluoma people for their massive support for him during the electioneering period, noting that he will keep all the promises he made to them.

Earlier, the Amanyanabo of Abuluoma, Brigadier-General Bright Ateke Fiboinumma lauded the governor on his achievements, especially the development of infrastructure across the state.