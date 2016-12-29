Jammeh Must Hand Over To Barrow Jan 19 – Gambian Opposition

The coalition of opposition parties in The Gambia has vowed that President Yahya Jammeh must hand over to the President-elect, Adama Barrow, on January 19, 2017 or face the wrath of the people.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, one of the opposition leaders, Hon Hamat N.K. Bah, said in spite of everything, the opposition was confident that President Jammeh would not do anything that would put The Gambia in flames.

According to him, The Gambia is a peaceful country that depends mainly on tourism, hence it will be in the overall interest of the people that the country’s political crisis is not allowed to undermine its corporate existence.

“President Yahya Jammeh should respect the will of the people and concede defeat like he did earlier, in order to avoid any act capable of undermining a peaceful transition.

“Our focus is to take over power and move The Gambia forward. The people voted for a change and we want to make that change a reality in their lives. We are not interested in living in the past; we want to build a Gambia of the future and not the past. We are confident the president will not do anything that will put The Gambia in flames. It is not in the overall interest of the country and people,” Bah said.