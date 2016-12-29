Yuletide: 187 Lives Lost To Road Crashes – FRSC

The corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi has disclosed that as at 27th December, 2016, a total number of 289 road traffic crashes were recorded.

He noted that 2185 persons were involved in the various crashes which led 1000 people to sustain injuries just as 998 people were rescued alive while 187 people were killed.

The corps marshall added that a total of 9619 offenders were arrested for 10970 offences with 1426 out of them arraigned in mobile courts, while 1292 were convicted, 5 imprisoned and 129 of them discharged.

Meanwhile, the FRSC corps marsahal, Boboye Oyeyemi has commended the FRSC work force for their level of commitment and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations in the nine days’ nationwide patrol exercise along designated routes of the nation’s highways.

A press release signed by the head, media relations and strategy, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, noted that the disclosure came on the heels of the Corps’ assessment of traffic situation and conduct of road users during the nationwide exercise which commenced on 19th December 2016, along 20 designated corridors of the highways, which has witnessed minimal level of road traffic crashes. FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi further disclosed that the massive deployment of personnel had led to reduction of road mishaps along Lagos-Ibadan corrodor, 9th Mile in Enugu, Onitsha head bridge, Sagamu construction areas, Ondo roundabout, Ore, and Asaba among other corridors.