2016: Kudos, Knocks For PMB As Year Ends

Over a year into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians have expressed divergent views in their appraisal of how positively, or otherwise, governance has impacted on the wellbeing of the people.

Some of those who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday argued that although the current economic recession is not peculiar to Nigeria, measures put forward by government to ameliorate the effect on the masses are not being effectively executed by those saddled with the responsibility of implementing them.

A human rights activist in Ilesa, Osun State, Comrade Tunde Olowofoyeku, recalled that, as part of palliative measures of the federal government, it granted various bailout loans to state governments for the payment of salaries to workers.

Olowofoyeku, however, lamented that many of the state governors defied federal government’s directives by diverting such monies to other sectors, without any sanctions on them.

The public affairs analyst also stated that the anti-corruption crusade of the administration is nose-diving following the failure of government to fire those caught in the web of allegations of corrupt practices.

While Olowofoyeku commended the feat achieved by government in containing the terrorists, especially the Boko Haram sect, but noted that the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are not being adequately catered for.

The Buhari administration was, however, praised for improved security in the country, particularly in the North East.

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that the Nigerian Army had, last week, reclaimed Sambisa Forest in Borno State, which had been the operational headquarters of Boko Haram.

The president of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, stated that the security situation in the county had greatly improved, especially in the North East because the government had been consistent in combating the insurgents in order to ensure peace in the country, adding that “this has continued to give more confidence to foreign investors that are willing to come into the country. And they have my vote for that.”

He further noted that the government had also been conservative in its spending as the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has helped it achieve financial discipline in the wake of dwindling revenue.

“That should also be encouraged,” he said.

“Thirdly I know that even though we have been grappling with exchange rate in the country and there has been a lot of policies here and there to correct it, the issue of exchange rate is one that that is not only peculiar to Nigeria; it is a phenomenal issue. I can say they (the government) have tried because they have shamed those that said (that) before the end of the year, dollar would have gone beyond N500. We are yet to see dollar above N500,” Gwadabe noted.

On the management of the foreign exchange rate in the country, he stressed the need for government to synchronize the rates in the country, noting that there are many rates being used in the market.

“They should try as much as possible to harmonise the different rates in the market in 2017. There are various rates that exist in the market – the CBN rate, the budget rate, the interbank rate, International Money Transfer Operators rate, Western Union rate, pilgrim rate, BDC rate – all these are too many. So they should as a matter of urgency ensure that these rates are being harmonised,” he stated.

He, however, stated that the anti-corruption crusade of the government has not gone the way it ought to.

“To a large extent, the anti-corruption campaign is good but the way and manner it is being overburdened, I think there should be a human face to it so that the economy will not continue to be under pressure.”

One Barrister Lawrence Egodike, a legal practitioner in Asaba who responded to questions asked by our reporter, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is really busy with the task to reposition Nigeria, but in doing this, it is not a task of vindictiveness; the task should be a collective responsibility.”

He expressed optimism that the coming year will be good for Nigeria.

“Nigeria in 2017 will witness great things, I’m not a prophet, but I think there be will a radical improvement of our battered economy; we will enjoy a stable economic base. As for fighting corruption, the cabal involved is neck deep in corruption and it may not easy for President Buhari to see the light of victory. We, as Nigerians, should pray in unity to tackle the corruption cancerous nature.

For Bishop Jim Aikhare, the general overseer, Pasture of Life Church, Asaba, a lot depends on the success of the anti-corruption war of the Buhari administration.

He said: “I’m not against the president’s fight against corruption; I’m very sure Nigerians will find comfort to have true democracy if the anti-corruption crusade initiated by President Buhari succeeds.

“In 2017, it is a year to recount harrowing experiences as Nigerians and it would bring about change and prosperity; there will be lots of harvests, cash flow, and dividends of democracy”.

On his part, HRM (Obi) Emmanuel Efieziomor, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, encouraged Nigerians not to despair but to remain hopeful.

“We should not give up hope. 2017 will improve the economy; the recession will be over. We should keep praying as Nigerians and our prayers will be granted.

“Thank God 2017 is not a leap year. Prosperity would be shown at different levels and we should back Mr. President with prayers to succeed,” he said.

Mrs Margaret Ndukwe is the head of market women in Asaba.

She said: “We need to pray for President Buhari. The hardship for 2016 was too much but we are sure there will be a radical improvement in 2017. Nigeria needs prayers to succeed. We should stop the blame game and join hands with Buhari to improve on the wellbeing of Nigeria.

“Things were really bad in 2016. I’m sure the Almighty God has taken control. Buhari’s defeat of corruption is not possible in four years; it has eaten deep into the Nigerian system but he will succeed.”

Speaking on the bright spots in the economy, the director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, praised the progress achieved in the war against terror, especially in the North East, saying it recorded impressive outcomes.

According to him, high local content gained competitive advantage in the current economic situation; exporters got better returns on their investment because of the currency depreciation; the concept of backward integration gained greater attention because of the high cost of imports; import substitution was a key survival strategy for many firms; recycling of wastes also gained greater business interest and focus, while services export became more profitable because of the currency depreciation.

Also, the managing director of High Cap Securities and Investment Ltd, David Adnori, noted that for the first time in several years, there was no fuel scarcity even during the Christmas period, saying this is due to a good government policy with respect to the pricing of petroleum products.

He also noted that the government had successfully crushed the rebellion by Boko Haram, saying that government deserves praise for these two major achievements.

Adnori also stated that two major macro-economy policies had positively impacted on the economy – the political deregulation of the petroleum industry and the change from administratively fixed foreign exchange rate to market determined exchange rate.

On the negative side of 2016, Adnori said the government failed to come up with appropriate economic programmes to boost the production of goods in the country.

In the monetary area, he pointed out that the way the foreign exchange market is organised lacks seriousness because it has hard currency in cash which is being frittered away through the bureaux-de-change that are not involved in financing production.

He also observed added that the power sector, another key sector of the economy, is still comatose, with government unable to turn the sector around.

Bauchi Residents Laud FG On Agriculture

Bauchi residents have applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s rule as just and fair, saying it has enabled citizens to look inwards and develop themselves instead of waiting for easy money.

For Auwal Ibrahim, a commercial motorcycle rider who spoke in Hausa, the tenure is worth celebrating because it has brought back the lost glory of agriculture.

“I will say that Buhari’s reign is a great success because it has reawakened the people’s interest in agriculture. Before now, people were spoilt and waiting for some politicians to give them money, which has made them lazy. These days, the citizens have really woken up to reality and are fending for themselves.

“If really Buhari has discovered oil in Maiduguri as they are saying, then that is a huge achievement,” he added.

Another resident, Haliru Harisu, a civil servant and a poultry farmer, concurred with Ibrahim, saying that the president has made giant strides in agriculture, job creation, effective tackling of corruption and improved security.

“I am happy with the president’s efforts in improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians through effective management of the country’s resources. The establishment of the Air Force base in Bauchi is a very welcome development; the N-Power scheme is a project that will bring succour and hope to the unemployed,” he said, adding that these and other programmes of the current administration were worthy of praise.

Other residents, however, had contrary views regarding the present administration. To them, the Buhari administration has brought untold hardship to Nigerians and had made life very difficult for them.

For Abubakar Aliyu, a security guard, Buhari’s tenure has brought suffering, especially for people with large families.

“This tenure has been very hard, especially for a man of little means who has large family depending on him. It has been unbearable in 2016. Everything has gone up; I can no longer afford buy firewood, so I have to go to the bush to cut firewood myself. Usually, six measures of maize are consumed daily in my house as I cater for my extended family, but due to the hike in food prices, we have to make do with four measures. My debts are many and that is the sad thing about this administration – the masses are suffering,” he said.

Another resident, Lawan Toro, on his part said he preferred the Goodluck Jonathan era because life was easier and everything was in abundance.

On her part, a salonist, Hannatu Adamu, however, said that despite the harsh economic situation in the country, she is hopeful of a brighter 2017. She equally prayed for the president to overcome all the hurdles he is facing so that life will be easier for the ordinary Nigerian.

Recession Hindering Buhari From Executing His Policies

– Lawmaker

In the view of a lawmaker representing Owode/Onire constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Taiwo, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government under President Buhari was “handicapped by recession in 2016.”

He said the APC government had good intention but that it could not execute most of its programmes due to the economic meltdown due to the fall in the price of crude oil.

Taiwo, a chartered accountant by training, advised the federal government diversify the nation’s economy by investing more in agriculture in order to boost production and reduce over-dependency on oil.

This, he said, would create more jobs and bring about quick economic recovery.

The lawmaker, however, expressed optimism that the new year will bring good tidings for Nigerians provided the Buhari administration is prepared to diversify the nation’s economy by investing more in agriculture.

Baraje Hails Buhari For Crushing Boko Haram

A chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the capture of Sambisa Forest by Nigerian troops from the dreaded Boko Haram Insurgents.

Baraje, a former national secretary and acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the nation’s breakthrough in the war against terror would have a desirable impact on the nation’s ailing economy.

He said the diligence and resilience of the nation’s armed forces in dislodging the remnants of Boko Haram fighters from Sambisa Forest in Borno State would enhance economic recovery, if well managed.

Baraje also noted that the Buhari administration had set the tone for economic recovery and expressed optimism that Nigerians would have cause to smile in the year 2017 by the time the budget is implemented.

“What we should expect is many good things to come as contain in the budget. And I believe by the time the National Assembly works on the budget, we shall have the details and cause to smile,” Baraje said.

ACF, CAN, JNI Speak Of Year Of Mixed Fortunes

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 the northern states and Abuja and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday gave divergent views about governance in the country in the out-going year.

For the three groups, year 2016 has been a year of good and bad.

Speaking to our correspondent, the spokesman of the ACF, Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed, scored the Buhari administration high on the issue of war against insecurity.

He said, “The government has tried its best to handle security, especially the Book Haram insurgency.”

They forum also praised federal government’s commitment to reviving agriculture in the country. He, however, called on the federal government to be serious about the issues of kidnapping, rustling and farmers/herdsmen clashes in the country.

“These ugly happenings in some states like Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, etc, we expect government to take proactive measures to curtail them,” he said.

On the issue of the fight against corruption, the ACF scribe expressed displeasure at strained relationship among the tiers of government.

“The executive, the judiciary and legislature must work closely together in 2017 in order to deliver democratic dividends to the people,” he said.

The ACF also frowned at the manner elections were conducted in some states, adding that more need to be done in order to have credible elections devoid of bloodshed.

On it part, JNI said 2016 has been a good journey.

JNI’s secretary-general, Sheikh Khalid Aliyu, stated this when he spoke to our correspondent.

“So far, so good with so many achievements and challenges even with the Nigeria nation experiencing recession, the first of its kind. But kudos to the federal government for making headway with a very formidable success in the war against insecurity, especially the Boko Haram insurgency,” he said.

JNI also scored the present administration high in terms of war against corruption, which, he said, has given Nigeria a global recognition.

JNI, however, decried the controversial budget padding, the scandal involving the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), the controversy surrounding the non-confirmation of the appointment of the acting chairman of the Economic and Finacnial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

They also urged the president expedite action in tackling the scourge of kidnappings, rustling and the farmers/herdsmen clashes, the same way it dealt with the issue of Boko Haram.

But for northern wing of CAN, year 2016 has been a year of suffering.

The spokesman of the Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the year was characterised by “a lot of hunger, poverty and unfulfilled dreams.”

“Despite the fact that Boko Haram insurgency was fought, there exist other security challenges that led to the killings of so many people, especially in Southern Kaduna.

“Government could not meet the hope of the people. There are actually good progress, but new challenges make the progress unimportant to the people because the new challenges outweigh the former problems,” he noted.

Rev Hayab concluded that “there was lack of clarity on the aspect of governance in 2016.”