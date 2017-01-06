PMB Welcomes Recovery Of Another Chibok Girl

Nigerian News from Leadership News
Jan 6, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The president, in a statement by his special adviser on media, Femi Adesina, noted that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and communities.

President Buhari also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa Forest of terrorists.

He also assured the troops that the Nigerian government will continue to do all within its powers to assist them in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

