Gambia Crisis: Reps Offer Jammeh Asylum In Nigeria

— Jan 13, 2017 3:21 am | Leave a comment

The House of Representatives yesterday expressed its readiness to grant Gambian President Yahya Jammeh safe haven in Nigeria as a way of ending the political impasse in his country.

To this end, the representatives urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend Nigeria’s offer of safe haven to the outgoing president.

The lower chamber of the National Assembly directed its committees on Foreign Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure the implementation of this offer.

The House also expressed full support for the President Buhari-led diplomatic efforts at stabilising the Gambia as it faces this difficult stage of transition from one political regime to another.

The Gambian is going through a political crisis after President Jammeh made a U-turn and vowed to cling to power after earlier conceding victory to the opposition candidate, Adama Barrow, in the country’s presidential election held last month.

The lawmaker representing Gumel/Maigatari/Sule Tankarkar/Gagarawa federal constituency of Jigawa State, Sani Zoro, in a motion of urgent national importance, urged Nigeria to stand in solidarity with the parliament and people of the Gambia in their trying time.

