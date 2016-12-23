Over 5,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi

Over 5,000 members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors included former local government chairmen, councillors, Special Advisers and host of other notable politicians in the state.

The event, which held at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday, saw the new APC entrants moving to the party with thousands of their supporters and they were received by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the leader of the group, Hon. Musa Abdullahi, said their decision to join the APC was informed by Governor Bello’s exemplary leadership style in the state.

He commended the governor for paying the outstanding allowances owed by the past PDP administration in the state.

Governor Bello, while welcoming the defectors, promised them that he will be fair to all.

“By this singular act today who have seized to be a member of the opposition in the state and I promised that I will work with you in our New Direction Agenda Policy,” Bello said.

The governor appealed to them to align themselves with the vision of his government, which, he noted, is hinged on the principles of fairness, transparency, justice and equality.