APC To PDP: Your Defectors Are Our Rejected Members In Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has described as rejects, its members that are currently decamping to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party insisted that its chieftain in Asari-Toru local government area of the state, Orolosama Amachree , who recently decamped to the PDP, had been on its surveillance following his alleged romance with the ruling party in the state and Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike.

APC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by it’s publicity secretary, Chris Finebone, also said it will soon do a public presentation on the lies of its former chieftain, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, who recently joined the PDP.

The statement reads in part, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State Chapter will resist adding value to dishonest MMM-like money-making schemes by some PDP leaders to feather their nest over inconsequential and worthless defections especially when it has become the easiest means to pocket Wike’s money.

“Such PDP leaders know themselves and need not be named here. Today’s show of shame called defection by the PDP is a classical example. Let it be on record that important APC stakeholders in Asari-Toru LGA have a dossier on the romance between Orolosama Amachree and the PDP in ASALGA over time.

“This culminated in a meeting they all held with Gov. Nyesom Wike on December 8, 2016 in Government House, Port Harcourt. Subsequently, the APC placed surveillance on Orolosama while APC members in ASALGA distanced themselves from him especially in view of his treacherous behaviour during the December 10 rerun elections.

“It is laughable to hear Chief Glory Emeh refer to APC as party of lies and propaganda. In due time, a public presentation of the series of his lies and propaganda against his present master will be made to help the public judge who between APC and Chief Emeh revels more in propaganda.