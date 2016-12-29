Donald Trump Tells Israel ‘To Stay Strong’

“There must also be consciousness in policy formulation that will take care of these persons.”

US President-elect Donald Trump has urged Israel to “stay strong” until he assumes office next month.

Trump said this, in a reaction to last week’s UN Security Council vote which criticised Israeli settlement building on occupied land, he complained Israel had been treated with “disdain and disrespect”.

The comments came in his latest outburst on Twitter.

It comes ahead of a speech on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by US Secretary of State John Kerry.

On Friday, the US chose not to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlement construction.

In two tweets issued on Wednesday morning New York time, Mr Trump said: “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.

“They used to have a great friend in the US, but… not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (UN)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!”