Nigeria’s Paradox As Scar On The Conscience Of Humanity

Nigeria, the supposed giant of Africa has been dominating the international media for a while now. Alas, for wrong reasons. Thousands of its citizens have fallen prey to angst of international human traffickers while thousand others perished in the deadly journey across the Mediterranean Sea, in an effort to seek greener pasture in Europe. OMONU YAX-NELSON and JULIANA AGBO dissects the issues in Nigeria’s endless paradoxes.

The former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair, few years ago, described the situation in Africa as a ‘scar on the conscience of humanity.’ His assertion was based on the ongoing-unmitigated human tragedy in Africa.

The International Organisation on Migration (IOM), announced penultimate week that 128 migrants, comprising Nigerians and other West Africans, died while crossing Mediterranean Sea to Europe betw=een March 6 and 26, 2017. The UN agency in a statement by its spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo, stated that the number made it 649 deaths recorded in the first 86 days of 2017.

The IOM said other nationals included Gambians, Ivorians, Ghanaians, Malians, Senegalese and Guineans (both Guinea-Bissau and Conakry). Di Giacomo explained that 521 deaths were recorded in the first 65 days of 2017. He said the number of deaths recorded in the first 86 days of 2017 was higher compared with 566 deaths recorded in the same period on March 26, 2016.

This week, the Federal Government, through the Senior Special Adviser, SSA, to President Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa had through her spokesman, Abdulrahman Balogun, commiserated with Nigerians and families of the victims of the latest Mediterranean boat mishap and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

She described the deaths of the young Nigerians in the latest boat mishap on the Mediterranean sea as” unfortunate, tragic and preventable.”

The statement lamented that promising Nigerians embarking on such dangerous journeys, in search of greener pastures, sometimes end up with hopelessness, torture, despair and death.

“It is tragic and lamentable. It is just not worth it ultimately. There has to be sustained awareness campaigns on the dangers inherent in such journeys. Migration policies are getting tougher all over the world.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, about 12,000 Nigerians seeking Asylum and have been denied, may likely to be deported back to Nigeria.” The United Kingdom last week deported about 23 Nigerians. Also in prisons around the world are Nigerians; both law abiding or not.

This sad turn of event has left right thinking Nigerians and the rest of the world, wondering why this mass exodus of Nigerians to foreign lands, especially, for ‘greater pasture,’ when God endowed it with everything it needed to be a truly great nation.

Those who subscribes to lay argument says Nigerians are everywhere seeking greater pasture because of her huge population. Those who toe this line of argument says, resources is not enough for Nigerians, and such, the need to go to other lands in search of greener pasture.However, those who disagree with this theory question if ‘Nigeria’s purported 188.9 million population of Nigerian is more than those of Pakistan’s 192.8, Indonesia’s 260.6 million with life expectancy of 61 years.

They also wonder if Brazil’s 207 million, the United States 321 million strong population is less than Nigeria’s population, talk more of China with 1.3 and India’s 1.3 billion population. How many of the citizens of countries with mega population are seeking asylum like Nigerians, asked, an international expert.

The ‘to and fro’ arguments in attempting an explanation to the Nigerian Dilemma notwithstanding, Michael Burleigh, in a Daily Mail article, published on 9 August, 2013, ended the ‘discussion’. The article well circulated in international media, titled “A country so corrupt it would be better to burn our aid money.”

Burleigh agreed that Nigeria is not quite the most corrupt country on earth. But relied on the Transparency International index, which monitors international financial corruption, it is not far off — coming a shameful 172nd worst among the 215 nations surveyed.

In the view of Burleigh, Nigeria’s 180 million-strong population should be prospering in a country that in recent years has launched four satellites into space and now has a burgeoning space programme.

Burleigh asserted that Nigeria is sitting on crude oil reserves estimated at 35 billion barrels (enough to fuel the entire world for more than a year), not to mention 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

It also manages to pay its legislators the highest salaries in the world, with a basic wage of £122,000, nearly double what British MPs earn and many hundreds of times that of the country’s ordinary citizens.

He affirmed that the oil industry is highly corrupt, with 136 million barrels of crude oil worth $11¿billion (£7.79 billion) were illegally siphoned off in just two years from 2009 to 2011

No wonder the ruling elite can afford luxury homes in London or Paris, and top-end cars that, across West Africa, have led to the sobriquet ‘Wabenzi’, or people of the Mercedes-Benz.

Yet 70 per cent of Nigerians live below the poverty line of £1.29 a day, struggling with a failing infrastructure and chronic fuel shortages because of a lack of petrol refining capacity, even though their country produces more crude oil than Texas.

And that poverty is not for want of assistance from the wider world.

Since gaining its independence in 1960, Nigeria has received $400 billion (£257 billion) in aid — six times what the U.S. pumped into reconstructing the whole of Western Europe after World War II.

Nigeria suffers from what economists call the ‘resource curse’ — the paradox that developing countries with an abundance of natural reserves tend to enjoy worse economic growth than countries without minerals and fuels.

The huge flow of oil wealth means the government does not rely on taxpayers for its income, so does not have to answer to the people — a situation that fosters rampant corruption and economic sclerosis because there is no investment in infrastructure as the country’s leaders cream off its wealth.

Corruption in Nigeria is endemic — from parents bribing teachers to get hold of exam papers for their children through clerks handed ‘dash’ money to get round the country’s stifling bureaucracy to policemen taking money for turning a blind eye.

Whether the country is ruled by civilians or soldiers, who invariably proclaim their burning desire to eradicate civilian corruption, it makes absolutely no difference.

The military ruled Nigeria between 1966 and 1979 and from 1983 to 1999, but if anything, corruption was worse when they were in charge since they had a habit of killing anyone threatening to expose them.

And that even when successive governments attempt to recover the stolen money, much of this is looted again.

In essence, 80 per cent of the country’s substantial oil revenues go to the government, which disburses cash to individual governors and hundreds of their cronies, so effectively these huge sums remain in the hands of a mere 1 per cent of the Nigerian population.

Political power is universally regarded as a chance to reap the fortunes of office by the ruling elite and its families and tribes.

The most egregious example was President Sani Abacha, a military dictator who ruled in the Nineties and accrued a staggering $4 billion (£2.58 billion) fortune by the time he died of a heart attack while in bed at his palace in the nation’s capital, Abuja, in 1998. Abacha’s business associates did nicely, too — one of them deposited £122 million in a Jersey offshore account after selling Nigerian army trucks for five times their worth.

Public office is so lucrative that people will kill to get it. Nigeria has 36 state governors, 31 of whom are under federal investigation for corruption.

By the end of its term of office, the British Government will have handed over £1 billion in aid to Nigeria.

Given the appalling levels of corruption in Nigeria, Burleigh said, this largesse is utterly sickening — for the money will only be recycled into bank accounts in the Channel Islands or Switzerland.

Burleigh concluded that Britain and other western donors ought to flush their cash away or burn it for all the good it’s doing for ordinary Nigerians.