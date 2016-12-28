Time To End The Syrian War

The Catholic Pontiff, The Holy Father, Pope Francis used the opportunity of his Christmas message to draw the attention of the international community to the carnage in Syria. He literally pleaded with the world powers whose interests have continued to exacerbate the crisis to think again and end the war. His main concern like that of other well-meaning leaders across the globe is that ‘far too much blood has been spilled’ in the needless conflict

The Syrian Civil War grew out of the unrest of the 2011 Arab Spring and escalated to armed conflict after President Bashar al-Assad’s government violently repressed protests calling for his removal. The Syrian government, allegedly, has since then rebuffed efforts to negotiate with what it describes as armed terrorist groups. The war is being fought by several factions: the Syrian Government and its various supporters, a loose alliance of Sunni Arab rebel groups (including the Free Syrian Army), the majority-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, Salafi jihadist groups (including al-Nusra Front) who often co-operate with the Sunni rebels, and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The factions are sustained by substantial support from foreign actors, leading many to label the conflict a proxy war waged by both regional and global powers. The protests began on March 15, 2011, when protesters marched in the capital, Damascus, demanding democratic reforms and the release of political prisoners. Security forces retaliated by opening fire on the protesters.

Until April 7 of the same year, the protesters predominantly demanded democratic reforms, release of political prisoners, an increase in freedoms, abolition of the emergency law and an end to corruption. However, and after that date, the emphasis in demonstration slogans shifted slowly towards a call to overthrow the Assad government. Protests spread and occurred simultaneously in many Syrian cities. In response, the Syrian Army initiated a series of large-scale military attacks on towns with tanks, infantry carriers, and artillery, leading to civilian deaths and many detained including students, liberal activists and human rights advocates.

In the course of the war that has lasted for more than five years, international agencies put the death figure as ranging from 312,001 to 470,000 as at December 2016. The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates the figure of Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) at over 7,600,000 (July 2015 UNHCR estimate). Also, it has generated a refugee population of over 4,800,000 refugees (August 2016 estimate NRC Handelsblad); over 4,000,000 (July 2015 UNHCR estimate) many of whom are seeking sanctuary in Europe and elsewhere with some drowning in the Mediterranean Sea in the process.

This is not counting the destruction that is ongoing and which has given rise to socio-economic dislocations of horrifying proportions. International analysts are beginning to suggest that it will require a huge financial infusion akin to the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe at the end of the Second World War to get Syria on its feet again when the war eventually ends.

International organisations have accused the Syrian government, ISIL and other factions of severe human rights violations and of many massacres. On February 1, 2016, a formal start of the mediated Geneva Syria peace talks was announced by the United Nations but fighting continues.

But in our opinion, the uprising which soon assumed a crisis dimension further escalated with the involvement of foreign interests especially from nearby Turkey, Russia and the NATO allies led by the United States of America (USA). The internationalisation of the crisis brings to mind events of the Cold War era with the two major powers, USA and Russia waiting for who to blink first. Interestingly, both parties are agreed that there is no military solution to the problem. What is delaying a political solution is, in our view, national ego and squabbles over semantics. While this is going on, Aleppo, the once largest city in the country has been reduced to rubbles, in total ruins.

To avoid further deaths and destruction, we join the Holy Father in urging the world powers and the United Nations to hasten the process of restoring peace to Syria. The humanity in us all demands it.