Why USA Must Show Good Example

The United States of America claims to be the leader of the free world and the bastion of a system of government we all acknowledge as democracy and which was defined by one of her foremost Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, as a system of “Government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Democracy was their battle cry against their colonial masters- the British, “no taxation without representation.” America’s war of independence was essentially a demand for democracy. Having achieved it, they have determinedly rammed it down the throat of everyone else ever since.

Her conduct since the election of Donald Trump as president has seemed to dim the concept of democracy as they want the rest of us to understand it. There were two main candidates in that election- Trump and Mrs Hillary Clinton. Inexplicably, the choice of some Americans- the vocal minority which includes what is euphemistically referred to as the Washington Establishment, the media, self-serving analysts and pollsters, was Mrs Clinton. But the real Americans, who invest their time and energy in making sure that their electoral power is not usurped, who also wanted a change in the status quo, preferred Trump.

If we are to abide by the tenet and the golden rule of democracy, the result of that poll in early November 2016, ought to have been the end of the matter as the majority spoke, clearly. Curiously, in our view, the media, especially Cable News Network (CNN), started questioning the propriety of college votes deciding who wins the presidency instead of the popular votes. They wanted a reverse of that time tested model. They also spear-headed the call for a vote recount which did not help Clinton. One thing they did not do was to challenge the outcome in an electoral tribunal.

That development is embarrassing enough, in our opinion, to compel us to recall the US presidential polls of 1960 which the Democratic Party candidate, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, won by a slim margin of about 100,000 votes against his Republican Party rival, Richard Nixon. Nixon patriotically resisted pressures to demand a vote recount or to challenge the result in court. His reason was simple, “America is too important to have a disputed presidency.” Nixon, minus Watergate, will be turning in his grave at what the media and uninformed analysts are doing to the image and substance of American democracy.

The same set of people have continued to stoke the embers of disunity in the system by giving prominence to street riots against the outcome of the poll. That same demon of disunity which they roused when they started cannibalising and categorising the American society into Hispanics, Latinos, Whites, Blacks, Christians, Muslims, voters with college degrees and those without, women, ex-servicemen and so on. America, in their perception, is no longer one country under God but a disparate collation of incompatibles. The situation persisted until Trump was sworn in on January 20.

Yet, the analysts still refused to accept that the game is up, that the election has been won and lost, and continued with analyses and reports orchestrated by the media of a divided America with the new President as the subject of the division. Most of us, in the developing nations, the Americans pejoratively refer to as the Third World, with our own fledgling attempts to mimic western democracy, are watching and learning. Through those street riots, vote recounts and arm chair analyses, what they are telling us is that the ballot box is no longer decisive enough in the process of choosing political leaders. They are unwittingly questioning the veracity and integrity of the democratic process and the role the people to whom state power, in fact and indeed, belongs have to play in the exercise of that power.

If what is going on in the US even now were to happen in Nigeria, for example, words like primitive, backward, tribalism, Muslim North and Christian South would have dominated the media space. All manner of democracy advocates would have flooded our land space to teach us how to do it and get it right. Now that the teacher, the grandmaster himself is flopping, what happens? Timmy Thomas, the music star, in one of his timeless songs admonished Americans to “take care of home.” If United States of America is actually the leader of the free world, then there is the need for them to begin to show good example. The time to start is now.