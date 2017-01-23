Still On The Death Of Corps Members

Last month the authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) set up, in their words, ‘a high-powered committee’ to probe the immediate and remote causes of the deaths of three corps members – Chinyerum Nwenenda Elechi, Ifedolapo Oladepo and Monday Bassey Asuquo – who were part of the ongoing 2016 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course in Kano, Zamfara states respectively.

It has been a while now and the public may begin to wonder whether they would ever get to learn what the committee found out, or if indeed it did find out anything.

One can accuse the writer of pessimism but it is generally felt among the discerning public that once the authorities are embarrassed by any occurrence, the best to divert public attention is to set up a committee to look into the matter, and, if they submit the report and there is further need to keep things down, the government would simply create another committee, maybe baptize it with another name, to look into the findings and recommendations of the first panel. May be by the time they are done, the Nigerian public watchers, legendary for their forgetfulness, would have moved on.

The NYSC director-general, Brig-Gen Suleiman Kazaure, had dismissed the report that their deaths were the result of negligence on the part of NYSC officials. He said they died after ‘brief illness’ after medical teams in the camps had battled to save them in line with ‘established procedures’.

While the report of the committee is being awaited by their aggrieved families – who had shouted foul – and the interested public, I wish to differ a bit with the NYSC DG’s assertion that the three souls were lost after medical teams had followed the established procedures in treating them.

To say their deaths are tragic is to say the obvious, especially when it is avoidable, but to say that NYSC clinics took all the established procedures to save them is far from the truth. The question is, do NYSC clinics have the necessary facilities to call them health centres? The truth is they do not. In one of the cases at Kano, there were 31 doctors, nurses and pharmacists in the clinic. Now, the question is where were the medical laboratory scientists on camp? Why were they not integrated in this medical team, knowing how critical they are in diagnosing diseases?

In the case of the corps member who had renal (kidney) trouble but was initially treated for malaria, there was no malaria test to confirm if the said corps member had malaria.

According to the NYSC officials who came on television to exonerate the scheme of any blame in the corps members’ deaths, the deceased was treated for malaria that first evening he came and was asked to go back to his hostel and was later referred the next day when he returned to the clinic with more serious illness. Those few hours he spent in the hostel may have decided his fate.

Certain basic but simple laboratory tests would have given the ‘health team’ an idea of what was wrong with the patient before malaria drugs were administered and whether it would be safe to send the patient back to the hostel that night.

Simple tests like urine microscopy and urinalysis, as simple as they may seem, can be used as a preliminary tests for renal function and will not fail to guide the doctors well. If these simple tests were done that evening, the medical team would have discovered that he was suffering from a more serious illness and, maybe, he would have been saved.

In a basic medical set-up, you have doctors, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists and nurses. The patient goes through all of them for adequate diagnosis and treatment. Whereby one of these groups of professionals is missing, the place cannot be termed a basic medical set-up.

Now in these incidents, a key element in diagnosis – the medical laboratory scientist whose work is to confirm the diagnosis before drugs can be administered – was by-passed, so the doctors probably just treated the patients based on assumptions without a confirmatory test and other tests to rule out other diseases that show same symptoms with malaria.

My whole point is that the absence of laboratory tests has led to innumerable numbers of avoidable deaths.

This underscores the critically important contributions of medical laboratory scientists in any health set-up, no matter how small or big, where the emphasis is on saving the life of the patient. I suggest that the state governments should procure basic medical laboratory equipment and distribute them to the camp clinics across Nigeria, and by extension, to other primary health care (PHCs) centres in the communities. This will go a long way towards preventing avoidable deaths in NYSC camps and in the general populace.

While we wish the committee success in its work, the above submission should help them in coming to an unbiased conclusion.

– Chioma Ezeugwu (nee Mbah) is a laboratory scientist based in Abuja