Humanitarian Crisis, ICC, Regional Cooperation And Domestication Of Acts

The promotion and protection of regional interest and stability of state parties, signatory to the International Criminal Court statute have been the rallying point of the debate about whether or not the ICC has been able to maintain world peace in exercising authority over persons and territorial jurisdiction.

Practically, politics of state parties (communist Int’l) has influenced the world – third int’l African States. As signatories to treaties, conventions and resolution of states parties, a closer look at what entails in Int’l state cooperation is anchored on the need to expand participation of African States under the auspices of the African Union (AU), where issues which concern international humanitarian assistance/aid, are guided by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in a permanent capacity to deal with and prosecute crimes against humanity.

The ICC’s celebrated inception in 1988 was a response to the acclaimed view that it will salvage the surfeit of humanitarian crisis. The acclaim became frenzied when the body assumed a jurisdictional territorial capacity over atrocities committed, even as State Parties become more suspicious of offences committed which are considered heinous and grave.

At the inception of the ICC, there was a palpable apprehension as the mantra was simply “war or peace”. Back then, the focus was on countries such as Rwanda, Liberia, Sierra Leone, DCR, Darfur region of the Sudan etc.

The period heralded a new beginning of Nigeria’s engagement in peace-keeping operations in which Nigeria played superlative roles culminating in Nigeria’s signing and ratification of the Rome Statute on 1st June, 2000 and 27th September, 2001 respectively.

As the years pass by, it seems the major challenge facing the body is on cooperation, as it became apparent that it has checkmated unjust and violent regimes that had perpetrated such atrocities as encapsulated in the Rome statute of the ICC.

In contrast, the world has seen the need to re-strategize in dealing with emerging threats viz-a-viz movement of persons (migrants), continuous humanitarian demand and back home, the welfare, safety and reintegration of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Efforts channeled to domesticate legislations are fundamentally a meaningful step in arriving at the desired result. And it centered on the importance of protection and the safeguard of International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. This could be tied to securing regional cooperation and security in an effort to rid the country from internal /external aggression through effective border control and arms smuggling counteracting measures which Nigeria has accepted, ratified and even adopted a resolution on it.

However, in other to domesticate laws, that seek to protect victims of humanitarian abuse against acts of aggression and prevention of heinous crimes, such as crimes against humanity and wanton destruction of properties, recourse must be made to the Rome statute establishing the ICC, in order to give it an Int’l flavor through the prism of human rights and humanitarian assistance in an attempt to negotiate bilateral relations, peace and stability within the African region and the world security circle.

Beyond fostering the US bilateral ties, legislations likened with the American service members protection Act, 2004 would readily come to mind in Nigeria.

It comes to terms with the reality that the United States marines have to be protected, refusing to ratify the Rome Statute then was not only an option. But it hurriedly saw the need to domesticate certain legislations restricting cooperation with the ICC, and agreeably as a leading member of the United Nation Security Council.

Therefore, within the African Region, a statutory instrument supporting and establishing a body, as North-East Development Commission which is in the pipeline could be imperative with the change agenda of the federal government.

The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), is a strategic partner that will ensure that legislations are enacted to bear certain reliefs and remedies in form of rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims of insurgency.

Article 75 (1) and (2) of the Rome Statute provides – for such remedies to be awarded covering a whole lot of issues on the application of the victims. The option is wide open even to the ICC to enforce the victims’ rights suo motu. More so, the mechanism for compensation and rehabilitation is provided under Article 75(1) (2) supra.

It is a sad tale that the prevailing wave of discussion centered on Gambia has deterred cooperation and by proxy implication, that will be sustained in ensuring that more bilateral shuttle are on the way to provide the needed leadership role and position that Nigeria maintain in African continent.

The perception gathered from this is that, what will be the faith of Gambians in the hands of two (2) contending powerful men? With regards to the outcome and aftermath of the presidential election.

Suffice to say that the ECOWAS’ effectiveness has more or less captured the scenario in checkmating imminent conflict as it were in some African States, under the auspices of a hybrid AU/ UN intervention is now history.

The recent International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) report on IDPs in Nigeria afforded an opportunity to make it sound plausible in assessing the Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission. The capacity and effort of the commission to curtail such humanitarian abuse needs to be expanded and strengthen and regional cooperation be broadened in reviewing African States bilateral relations for more effective legal/policy framework aim at domesticating acts for smoother Criminal Administration of Justice and the Int’l Criminal Court.

In this regard, we seek to have a strong virile and durable regional cooperation rather than declaring intention to withdraw and throw away the ICC with its Statute, to do that will amount to throwing away the baby with the bath water.

Suleiman Zuntu sent in the piece from Kan