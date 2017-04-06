Tinubu Started Political Career In Barber’s Shop – Obasa

The puzzle on how former Lagos State governor and national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu came into the nation’s political terrain, bestrode and became a political colossus seemed to have been unraveled when the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said in the full glare of the members of the House that he started his political carrier in a Barbers shop in Agege area of the state.

The Speaker who spilled the beans when members of the Lagos State House of Assembly converged on the floor of the Assembly Complex to further shower encomium on Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and review activities organised to mark his 65th birthday said the highly revered and sagacious politician made incursion into the nation’s political terrain by starting small from a Barber’s shop in the densely populated Agege part of Lagos.

Obasa who affirmed that there was need to put the record straight countered the Deputy Speaker Hon. Sanni Eshilokun who claimed that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu started his political career from Lagos Island.

The Speaker said, “Asiwaju started his political career from a barber’s shop in Agege” adding that the Senator has contributed immensely to his political career.

Obasa observed that the height of the birthday celebration was the colloquium at the Eko Hotel where dignitaries from all over country including present and past governors attested to the role played by Senator Tinubu in their lives.

Hon. Tunde Braimoh, the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy representing Kosofe Constituency II who raised the issue under matter of Urgent Public Importance stated that Senator Tinubu is a phenomenon and an enigma in this present generation.