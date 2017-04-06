Re: Oil Majors, Friends Or Foes?

By Igo Weli

We refer to the above-titled editorial opinion published in the April 4, 2017 edition of the LEADERSHIP and wish to point out that the write-up does not in any way truthfully reflect the operations and business principles of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC). Contrary to your assertion, SPDC has no plans to relocate its headquarters from Port Harcourt to Lagos. It also follows that, as we have never planned to relocate our headquarters from Port Harcourt, SPDC did not cite any security reasons, as you stated, for such a non-existent move. SPDC made its position clear to the media when these false rumours of relocation first surfaced and it was well covered at the time. This makes it all the more curious that you not only chose to highlight a rumour that SPDC has publicly debunked, but also went ahead to attribute false reasons for same.

More disturbing is your sweeping conclusion that SPDC “has not been able, in any commensurate way, to show appreciation to the oil- bearing communities for the massive wealth it has generated for itself in a period spanning well over five decades.” This is entirely untrue as the facts on the ground show. SPDC pioneered oil and gas production in Nigeria and has a strong track record and ongoing commitment to developing local skills. It has led the way in the acquisition of oil and gas industry expertise in the country.Today, 95 per cent of SPDC staff is Nigerian, of which 66 per cent are from the Niger Delta. Another 20,000 people are employed indirectly through the network of companies that provide supplies and services. It is fair to say that the first generation of oil industry experts cut their teeth in the operations which we birthed in the Niger Delta.

Over the years, the SPDC Joint Venture, comprising NNPC, Total and NAOC has created wealth and generated funds for financing the development of Nigeria. For example, the SPDC JV contributed some $42billion to the Nigerian economy between 2011 and 2015. We also implement a social investment programme that is one of the largest in the Shell Group. Working in close collaboration with government, communities and civil society, SPDC has implemented programmes that have a lasting impact on lives in the Niger Delta and beyond.

The SPDC JV has also contributed more than $1 billion to the Niger Delta Development Commission since its inception in 2002. Our social investment activities are focused on community and enterprise development, education and health. Since 2006, SPDC has delivered the majority of its social investment projects via the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) model, which seeks to increase transparency and accountability around project delivery and give host communities greater ownership and control of projects from their inception. On the other hand, our flagship LiveWIREprogramme has supported Niger Delta youths to become employers of labour by giving them business training and start-up grants.

The scholarship programme we commenced since the 1960s continues to give Nigerian youths valuable opportunities to acquire undergraduate and post graduate qualifications within and outside Nigeria. In our support for Nigerian content development, businesses from the Niger Delta and other parts of Nigeria have developed skills to become major providers of goods and services to the oil and gas industry.

The best demonstration of our Nigerian connection is the fact that, since September 1, 2004, SPDC has been headed by a Nigerian Managing Director, the first and, so far, only International Oil Company in Nigeria to be so run. Not only that, we have a Nigerian as the Chairman of Shell companies in Nigeria with other Nigerians heading all the other Shell companies in Nigeria. Visitors to our website (www.shellnigeria.com) will find more details about our beneficial intervention in the Niger Delta and Nigeria that is completely at variance with your baseless assumptions on our role and record in Nigeria.

Your allegations on our record of environmental management, including the unfortunate pollution in Ogoni land, bears little or no resemblance to reality. Today, most oil contamination in the Niger Delta is caused by crude oil theft and illegal refining, which the Joint Task Force has been fighting hard to stamp out. The allegation that we have “consistently resisted efforts by the government to get the oil companies to cooperate in the process of cleaning up the damage done in the course of their oil operations” is difficult to understand because we do not control the actions of other oil companies.

Even so, you lose sight of the significant progress we have made in the implementation of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoni land, and efforts at creating awareness on the ills of crude theft and illegal refining in the wider Niger Delta. To give you an idea, SPDC has taken action on all the UNEP recommendations addressed specifically to it as operator of the SPDC JV and has completed a majority of these recommendations. The 15 SPDC sites specifically mentioned in the report have been re-assessed, and where further remediation was required, those sites have been remediated and certified by government regulators. More detailed information on implementation can be found at http://www.shell.com.ng/environment-society/our-response.html.

But perhaps, the most invective aspect of your editorial is the suggestion of underhanded dealings. This suggestion is reprehensible. SPDC operates according to stringent Shell General Business Principles which all staff and contractors expressly subscribe to and are held accountable. The parallels you attempt to draw in relation to Shell operations in Nigeria and elsewhere are misplaced and misleading. It may interest you to know that SPDC derives its expertise and processes from being part of a global company with the ability to draw best-in-class standards and practices from affiliates in the more than 70 countries.

SPDC continues to be a force for good in Nigeria. We have played a pioneering role in onshore, shallow and deep water oil and gas exploration and production for more than fifty years and are proud of our contributions to the development of the country. We stand with the people and government of Nigeria in the building of a fair, humane, just and prosperous society.

– Weli is General Manager, External Relations, SPDC