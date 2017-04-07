Agricultural Products Broker As A Business Venture

Agriculture has gone beyond farming; it is now a business that accommodates lots of players, because of the need for food, raw materials for industrial growth and jobs for the growing population of our youths. Nigerian government is planning to create millions jobs in Nigeria through her economic diversification into agriculture. This is because they have seen agriculture in a different way not just to farm to feed the populace but as a business that needs to be transformed into a mega business that will generate income, foreign exchange and employment, as well bring about food security.

Agricproducts Broker

Agricproducts broker is one of the opportunities available now in Agribusiness though it has been in existence but few people really have a clear idea about who these brokers are, why this work is so prestigious, than it is in reality, what most of these Agricproducts brokers are doing and what they earn.

Let’s shed some light on the mysterious profession of an agricproducts broker and the essence of his work. Agricproducts broker can be both a physical and legal person, he plays the role of intermediary between the seller and the buyers of the agric produce both in the local and international market. Brokering – is an experienced exchange between a player and a professional financier who may not have the money to pay for products, Agricproducts broker receives income in the form of a Commission fee, which is measured in percentage from the amount of transaction.

The main goal of an Agrciproducts broker is to help valuable customers (buyers) find the right product, and to help reliable suppliers (farmers) to market their products in certain markets both locally and internationally, i.e. to facilitate distribution by bringing buyers and sellers together. They often have close relations with particular growers/processors/manufacturers and contract to sell on their behalf in return for a commission. The activities of agricproducts brokers have reduced waste in the agricultural sector because of their relationship with farmers and farm products sellers; the communication gap has been bridged.

Agricproduct Broker Clients

Food processing industries

Exporters

Distributors

Food retail establishments

Requirements

For you to make it as an agricproduct broker, you are required to register a company name with CAC as a limited liability company or business name which makes a you a cooperate entity and as well stand you out from others.

A website if possible as you will be dealing with both local/international markets for you to make it big. All over the world, agric products are in hot demand.

A traceable contact address

You have to also register with Export promotion council etc.

Contact farmers in your area and speak to them about selling their produce. Attend local farmers’ markets in order to make contacts. Ask farmers for lists of products they grow, and schedules for the availability of different varieties.

Products To Broker

Fish(dry or fresh),chicken,goat,cow,palm oil, grandnut,skin,ginger,garlic,maize,millet, ugu,crayfish,ogbono,egwusi,peper,and many more.

Financing

You can start with as small as #50,000.00 or #5,000,000.00. As a broker you may not really have the financial capacity to buy products and sell to prospective buyers, all you need to do is to create a good relationship with farmers and they will entrust their products to you. Those people that sell fresh fish or chicken in the market or along the road are typical examples of agricproducts brokers but they are not formal yet they are making good money from the business, most often, they don’t pay farmers for farm produce they supply them, as they sell, the money agreed on will be remitted. You can make as much as #150,000.00 to #250,000.00 or more in a month depending or your contact and marketing.

Finally, in today’s agricultural products marketing, brokers are kings because they have what the buyers and sellers don’t have which is information, start your own agricproduct broking business today by arming yourself with needed information on Nigeria’s agric products season, locations etc. and prospective buyers, where you can find them both locally and internationally.