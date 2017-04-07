Hon Aliyu Gebi And The Enhancement Of Public Safety, Security

The national security question has long domination public discourse and deliberation to the extent that the issue has seen quite a number of position papers and policy formulations on the way and manner of adequately tackling the security challenges been encountered in various parts of the country. For instance, in the Niger Delta, there is the recurring militant agitation with the attendant vandalisation of petroleum pipelines, attacks on military and civilian personnel and assets and the illegal refining and bunkering of petroleum products as a means of raising money for further agitation and confrontation with theconstituted authorities. In the south eastern part of the country, the clamour for Biafran statehood by separatist groups like MASSOB and IPOB has led to heightened tension and sporadic clashes between them and the security agencies. In the north central zone, recurring clashes between herdsmen and farmers has led to widespread loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties on a massive scale while in the north eastern geopolitical zone, particularly Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, the insurgency has led to colossal loss of human lives and massive displacement of men, women and children with property damage estimated at over hundreds of billions if not trillions of naira.

However, many of the nation’s political leaders, elected public office holders, public affairs analysts and non-governmental organisations were slow to take a principled and active approach in tackling the numerous security issues bothering the country, particularly the northeast terrorist insurgency. Only a few political leaders were bold and foresighted enough to take the proactive stand adopted by Hon Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, former chairman, House Committee on Internal Security who, as early as 2011, had publicly warned on the escalating form of the northeast insurgency in an open letter to then President Goodluck Jonathan where among other pointers, an impassioned Hon Gebi had forthrightly called for the immediate sack of all the service chiefs on grounds of gross incompetence and blatant mismanagement of material and human resources in the war against the northeast terrorists. Hon Aliyu Gebi’s open letter to the president was as earth shaking as it was precedent shattering given the fact that no other public office holder, politician or public affairs commentator could summon the boldness or courage to comment or even condemn the terrorists, especially if such a personality was from the northern part of the country. In fact it was taboo to mention the name of the terrorists for fear of brutal retaliation or reprisal from them as they moved clandestinely and ominously throughout the northern parts of the country. However, an unfazed and irrepressible Hon Aliyu Gebi boldly waded in to the perilous waters confident in the assertion that cowards die many times before their death while the brave only die but once. Despite entreaties from friends, family members and associates that he should soft-pedal on the sensitive issue, Hon Aliyu Gebi decided to put the national interest first above all other personal considerations, in calling for a firm and decisive approach towards taming the northeast insurgency once and for all.

Hon Gebi’s open letter to President Jonathan could be comparable in terms of courage, lucidity and sagacity to Dr Martin Luther King’s open letter to US President, Lyndon Johnson in 1967 at the height of the Vietnam War calling for the withdrawal of US troops from Vietnam, as it elicited a similar amount of public approval and approbation while it was conversely viewed with angst and consternation within officialdom. President Jonathan’s handlers, as well as other top officials of the Peoples Democratic Party, openly disagreed with the contents of Hon Aliyu Gebi’s missive, preferring to play the proverbial ostrich in the sand by claiming that his tone was alarming and politically motivated. Despite the fact that prominent Nigerians, including respected academics, professionals, leaders of thought and even eminent tradition rulers echoed Hon Gebi’s position on paper and also called on President Jonathan to include the Bauchi born politic avatar in his security team on account of his astute dissection of the looming security crisis, those close to the president publicly picked holes with Hon. Aliyu Gebi while calling on the president to give Gebi a wide berth. However unfolding events proved Hon Gebi right as the security situation worsened and the insurgents continued their advance throughout President Jonathan’s tenure, audaciously occupying several local governments and even detonating bomb explosives right at the seat of federal power, Abuja.

However as chairman, House Committee on Internal Security (2011 to 2015), Hon Aliyu Gebi walked his talk as he took far-reaching steps towards consolidating the security infrastructure of the National Assembly to ward off security threats and safety breaches; increasing cooperation between the various security agencies; establishing a joint task force to coordinate intelligence gathering, information collation and the sharing of data, intelligence information and tips. Knowing Hon Aliyu Gebi’s penchant for efficiency and diligence, the NASS leadership acted fast on his committee’s requests for security equipment, operational vehicles, logistics and other security apparatus.

In the present dispensation, Hon Aliyu Gebi, who is the Senior Special Assistant to General Abdulrahman Dambazzau, the Honourable Minister of Interior, has continued to contribute his own quota in resolving lingering security challenges in the north-east and other parts of the country. The sharing of intelligence, information gathering and coordination of various security formations like the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Prison Service and the Nigeria Fire Service, all under the Interior Ministry in order to enhance their effectiveness and proactiveness continues at a frenetic pace as Hon Aliyu Gebi is not one to allow grass to grow under his feet. In fact, Hon Aliyu Gebi’s resourcefulness has paid off as he has received several commendations particularly from foreign governments like the United States, the United Kingdom, France etc.

While he has been inundated with appeals, requests and prayers from numerous Bauchi citizens, interest groups, professionals, trade unions and market associations to run for either the Senate or the governorship seat, Hon Aliyu Gebi prefers to remain focused on discharging the mandate of his office which is the effective, credible and proactive deconstruction and neutralisation of physical and material threats to the public safety and security of the nation.