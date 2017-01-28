Time To Give Emefiele His Due Credit

The issue of foreign exchange (forex) policy in Nigeria is one that has continued to generate controversy even as the authority vested with the power to manage what is available, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has consistently explained that it does not manufacture foreign currencies which, actually, is what the rest of us refer to when we talk about forex. They must be earned. It is obvious that decisions on forex management are prompted by the challenge posed by the level of depletion of the country’s reserves, arising from issues such as drastic reduction in oil earnings, speculative attacks and round tripping.

We note that pressures on the country’s foreign reserves have persisted due to a huge fall in the monthly foreign earnings which fell from over US $3.2 billion sometime in 2013 to below $500 million per month sometime in 2016, when the demand for the US dollar, particularly by importers, continued to rise considerably.

Unfortunately, in our view, not many seem to appreciate this situation that has given rise to unwarranted attack by sections of the Nigerian public on policies geared towards an even distribution of the scare resource. At some point, the attacks on the policies which are capable of being interpreted as not sufficiently altruistic, if not altogether self-serving and unpatriotic, have tended to question the integrity of the person of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who is decidedly in favour of applying what is in the coffers to the critical sectors that can bring about the much needed recovery effect on the economy everyone accepts is in recession. The present economic challenges that we face as a nation was, admittedly, created by past practice of frittering away huge earnings made from oil sales over the years due the undeniable mismanagement of forex that benefitted a tiny minority.

It is in this context that we view as unfair the unrelenting tendency by beneficiaries of the past rot to misinform the larger public about ongoing efforts by Emefiele to salvage the proverbial chestnut (the economy) from the fire thereby creating public distrust and panic within the financial system. This position is made worse by a series of vicious propaganda to misinform and mislead the public on the objectives of the forex policies.

Perhaps, it is pertinent to recall here that sequel to the damage over-dependence on oil caused on the Nigerian economy as well as the realisation that a diversification of the same economy is the only way out of the morass, the CBN, on Emefiele’s watch, has shifted from its traditional role which hitherto focussed on monetary policies to actually striving to grow the economy in the real sense of it.

We refer to the interventions of the apex bank in agriculture through its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme that is on its way to making Nigeria not only sufficient in commodities like rice but also developing the capacity to be a net exporter. Furthermore, its decision to ban some products that had in the past drained the nation’s foreign reserve has opened the eyes of Nigerian businessmen to their latent capabilities to produce them locally thereby expanding the nation’s industrial profile and creating, in the process, jobs for the unemployed youth. There is no denying the impact the ongoing forex policy have had on the real sector in concrete terms which is stimulating manufacturing and also promoting exports.

However, and in spite of the challenges and the basic economic fact that countries earn dollars from international trade, the CBN, we make bold to say, has ensured that genuine demand of importers to pay for eligible imports and other transactions within available resources has always been met.

The aspect of the policy that is perceived not be comfortable with those who had become used to cheap forex is the apex bank’s determination to ensure that there is liquidity and transparency in the market. Through this process, the CBN has ensured that inflation remained within manageable limits; intervened in critical sectors of the economy, through injection of much-needed capital to promote growth and employment; promoted export-driven industrialisation and provided access to credit to farmers and small scale entrepreneurs at single digit rates, to create wealth.

In doing this, the CBN has protected the interest of bank customers in Nigeria as a way of shielding the mass of low income earners from the vagaries of high Naira depreciation. Not fazed by the activities of critics, and in line with its mandate and working with the fiscal authorities, the apex bank has effectively ensured monetary and price stability as well as maintained external reserves to safeguard the international value of the Naira.