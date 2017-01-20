Sunday, January 15th, 2017 was the date for the banquet, held in honour of guests from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the residence of the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Sheikh Abdullah Sefyan. The guests included Sheikh (Dr) Sa’ad bin Nasir Al-Shathary, and Sheikh (Dr) Abdullah Al-Mutlaq – both are members of the Council of Eminent Scholars, and the Royal Advisory Board of the Saudi Kingdom. Also present at the banquet were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, leader of the Jamaa’atu Izaalatil Bid’ah wa Iqaamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Jega (Hirchin Jega), and Executive Secretary of the Abuja National Mosque, among other Islamic scholars.

“Islam got to Nigeria” said Sheikh Al-Shathary in a short talk he delivered just before the banquet, “through da’wah (call) unto Allah by the eminent scholars of Islam. There is need for scholars who can emulate these scholars. Whenever you find extremist or terrorist groups in a place, know that it is a sign that the scholars are weak. There is great need for the scholars to undertake the teaching of the pristine knowledge of Islam which is based on the Quran and Sunnah of His Messenger (Blessings and Peace of Allah be Unto Him).

“If you look at the history of Islam, you will observe that it passed through stages. There was a stage when there was no power in the hands of the Muslims in Makkah. A deep thinker will conclude that it is many times easier to practise Islam in Nigeria now than it was to practice it in those days in Makkah.

“When we consider the day of Uhud, the Muslims were a few hundreds. They encountered what they did; many being killed until it was thought that the Messenger of “Allah (Blessings and Peace of Allah be Unto Him) had been killed too. The number of Nigerian Muslims is many times the number of the Muslims on that day. On the day of the battle of the Trench (Khandaq), the Muslims numbered 1,400 men. The Jewish tribes and the hypocrites worked together to smother Islam and kill off the Muslims. Upon deep thought, you will conclude that the Muslims of Nigeria are in a much better condition than the Muslims on that day.

“In spite of that however, they did not stop spreading the call to Allah then. Nay, on the day the Prophet (Blessings and Peace of Allah be Unto Him) died; a huge affliction on the Muslims was the demise of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him), when the Arabs were apostatizing (another huge affliction), the Romans were mulling an attack on the Muslims (a third affliction) and the Muslims had scattered from Madeenah (a fourth affliction), upon deep thought, one would conclude that the condition of Nigerian Muslims today is a hundred times better than the condition of the Muslims on that day. We should, therefore, not be complaining of our weakness.

“We are complaining due to three things: The first is whether Allah is on our side. If Allah is on our side, none can defeat us (paraphrasing Q3:160). The second is related to widespread ignorance among the people and the lack of understanding of the Deen (religion) of Allah. There is a lot of this and it requires serious efforts to let people understand the true religion of Allah and to plant the fear of Allah in their hearts. How do we make people revere Allah and beware that they shall stand before Allah soon?

“The third aspect relates to you, the respected scholars. When we find in our hearts something which negates what Allah legislated, I mean the love of the Dunya (worldly things); when one of us hates another, when one of us wishes to defeat his brothers, not intending victory for Allah’s Deen; this is the actual weakness and this is what we are suffering from. Allah said, “Verily Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in their hearts” (Q13:11) and He, the Exalted, said, “Nothing befalls you except due to what your hands earned” (Q42:30) and that, “That is so because Allah will not change any favours He has bestowed on a people until they change what is in themselves…” (Q8: 53).

“Firstly, we need to all undertake to change what is in our hearts and to keep the Hereafter as our goal and that we will never let the Dunya come before it. If my brother succeeds, it is my success as well. If my brother rises above me in status, I shall be patient and there shall not reside even the trace of ill-will in my heart towards him. Let us make the hereafter our goal; we do not say, “…you love the immediate worldly life. And you ignored the Hereafter” (Q75: 20-21) and that, “Nay you choose the life of the Dunya and the Hereafter is better and more lasting”(Q87:16-17). When we (the scholars) make the Hereafter our only goal, the condition of the people will change. And this is imminent!

“You are the scholars, whom Allah entrusted with His religion; you are the ones who propagate the Shari’ah of Allah, the Exalted and Sublime; you are those whom Allah exalted in position; you are the ones whose hearts should swarm towards the goal of the Hereafter. Once we are like that, our conditions shall improve and our affairs shall be righted. Allah will then be on our side because we would have advanced Allah’s will over our desires.

“I have great expectations from you. I ask Allah to bless you all and grant you the good of this world and the Hereafter, make you guided guides and bless all your efforts. (Salat on the Prophet (Blessings and Peace of Allah be Unto Him) followed).”

On Monday, January 16th, ( between 11am to 1pm), the guests met with Islamic scholars at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, were they held discussions on the need for constant enlightenment to the people about the dangers of terrorism, and stressing of the fact that Islam is against violence and the killing of innocent souls.

The main function that occasioned this visit to Nigeria by the guests was a 2-day International Conference held in Kwara State on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017, organized by the Government of Kwara State in collaboration with the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the theme: Security and Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria. Dignitaries at the conference included the Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed , the Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kisra, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). Others were His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, and all the 1st class traditional rulers in Kwara State.

Sheikh Dr. Nasir al-shathary is expected deliver the sermon at the Abuja National Mosque, and also lead the Jumu’ah prayers, today Friday, January 20th, 2017. Sheikh Al – Shathary is also slated to speak on the topic – Islam and Peace, in a public lecture, at the University of Abuja on Monday, January 23rd; the venue will be the Management Science Department Lecture Theatre of the new Campus.