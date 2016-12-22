Nigerian News from Leadership News
FIFA Rankings: Eagles Now 51st In World, 8th Best In Africa

Dec 22, 2016

Following the release of the rankings by world football governing body, FIFA, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped a place, placing 51st in the world and eight on the continent, after garnering just 616 ranking points.

It means that Nigeria will finish 2016 as one of Africa’s top 10 national sides, despite failing to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Gabon.

Nigeria’s best placing in the monthly FIFA rankings was fifth, a position attained in 1994, following an impressive display at its debut World Cup appearance that year in the United States.

Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria are the top five sides in Africa, while Argentina will finish 2016 as the best ranked nation.

Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium make up the top five in descending order.

