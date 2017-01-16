CAF Player Award: Why Nigeria Is Losing Out–Gaiya

Nigerian players will continue to lose out in the CAF Africa Player of the Year award except they (Nigerian footballers) up their game and compete at the very top with other African players.

This was the view of former chairman House of Committee on Sports during the last National Assembly, Honourable Godfrey Ali Gaiya while responding to questions from LEADERSHIP Sport in Abuja over the weekend.

According to him, “It is not a good omen that for close to 20 years no Nigerian has been deemed good enough to win the CAF African Footballer of The Year award. I think it is important that our upcoming players should up their game. The truth is in the last 15 to 20 years, basically we have paraded average players but we need to have players that are above average who can compete with talented players from other African nations.”

Gaiya added that it is good news that the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho of Manchester City and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal were recognized at the last CAF award in Abuja. He however called on the youngsters to keep their heads and work towards winning the CAF award in the nearest future.

It is to me a good omen that Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi won the Most Promising Talent and Youth Player of the Year awards respectively. If these young lads will keep their head down, work very hard and already they have shown to the world that they got that talent, they need to be level-headed, perform very well in their clubs and break the jinx of Nigeria not winning the award after a very long time.”

He advised Iheanacho and Iwobi to take a cue from player like Yaya Toure of Ivory Coast who despite his growing profile in Africa and Europe has remained humble despite his achievements in football.