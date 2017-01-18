We Accept LMC Sanctions – IfeanyiUbah

Despite apologising and being handed a huge fine, suspended eight-point loss and left with a huge fine of N9.1m to pay, FC IfeanyiUbah has accepted the punishment dished out to it by the League Management Company for abandoning its Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2016/2017 season-opener against Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, LEADERSHIP Sport understands.

The Anambra Warriors would not continue to play after 50 minutes of action, following the sending off of its team manager, Jonathan Igwe, by the centre referee, Folusho Ajayi, for calling the referee’s decision “biased”.

The LMC, on Monday, imposed a fine totalling N9.1m on the Nnewi-based side for their action. They will also forfeit three points, three goals from the match as well as a further three points from their future games this season.

Also, Igwe was also fined N500,000 and suspended indefinitely from all NPFL activities.

“LMCNPFL summary decision in total submission to the jurisdiction of sporting authorities in Nigeria and with total commitment to the growth of the NPFL, we hereby accept the sanctions imposed on us as contained in your letter dated 16, January 2017 and will not be lodging any form of appeal against the decision of the LMC,” the Federation Cup and NFF Charity Cup winners stated in a statement via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“We pledge to abide by the same and submit totally to the summary jurisdiction of the LMC.

“We regret any inconveniences caused by our actions and commit to abide by the framework and rules of the NPFL,” the statement read in part.