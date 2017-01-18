LVG Calls Time On Coaching Over ‘Family Reasons’

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal appears to have called time on his coaching career, saying he is unlikely to take another job for family reasons.

The 65-year-old has been out of work since leaving United at the end of last term, but told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf he had turned down offers from the Far East including one potentially worth £44m in just three seasons.

“I could go there, but I’m still here,” Van Gaal said. “So much has happened in my family.”

“I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return to coaching,” he said.