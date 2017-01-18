Ayew Penalty Downs Uganda

A first half penalty through Andre Ayew ensured Ghana bagged the full three points as they beat Uganda 1-0 in their 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group D match at Stade de Port-Gentil in Gabon on Tuesday evening.

Following the victory, the 2015 Afcon losing finalists sit at No 1 in the group with three points and one goal goal so far.

The Group D encounter got off to a bright start as the Cranes surged forward and Tony Mawejje took a shot which was gathered by goalkeeper Razak Brimah in the opening five minutes.

However, it was the Black Stars who tried to find the back of the net when Asamoah Gyan tried a header in the 19th minute, but the experienced striker could not hit the target, with keeper Denis Onyango to beat.

Ghana piled pressure on the Cranes’ defence and Christian Atsu’s left footed attempt sailed over the crossbar in the 22nd minute, failing to trouble the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

Six minutes later, Andre Ayew received a ball unmarked in the box, yet his shot lacked poison and Onyango collected with ease.

Thirty minutes into the match, Avram Grant’s men received a penalty when Isaac Isinde lost the ball and pulled down Gyan in the penalty area.

Dede Ayew raised his hand to hand the Black Stars the deserved lead as he converted from the spot, ensuring Ghana went to the tunnel leading 1-0.

In an aim to respond, Milutin Sredojevic’s men dominated the proceedings upon their return from the tunnel, with skipper Geofrey Massa taking a rocket shot from a set piece in the 68th minute which narrowly went over the crossbar.

Uganda switched off right in the 85th minute and nearly paid the price when Atsu too unleashed a powerful shot from close range, but Onyango produced a fine save.

In the wake of the defeat, the Cranes sit at No 4 with zero points in the group from their opening loss.