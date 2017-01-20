FIFA Appoints Pinnick Into Organising Committee For Competitions

World football –ruling body, FIFA, has named the Nigeria Football Federation President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, into one of its most important committees – the Organising Committee for Competitions.

Hitherto, the world body had different committees for organization of its several competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. Pinnick was a member of the Organising Committee for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

However, at its 66th Congress in Mexico City on 12th – 13th May 2016, and in accordance with the revised FIFA Statutes that came into force on 27th April 2016, the model of the standing committees was reviewed, cutting the number from 26 to 9.

The new model has only the following committees: Governance, Finance, Development, Member Associations, Referees, Players’ Status, Football Stakeholders, Medical, Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions.

Pinnick’s letter of appointment, dated 18th January 2017 and signed by Fatma Samoura, the Secretary General, read inter alia: “We are very pleased to inform you that you have been appointed member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions. We wish you our sincere congratulations on this appointment.

“The FIFA administration is at your disposal through the following Administration Officer, who will be in contact with you regarding the upcoming meetings and any further aspects relating to your office as member of this committee: Colin Smith, Chief Competitions Officer.

“We wish you great success and enjoyment in this role at FIFA and look forward to welcoming you soon to Zurich.”

The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions is headed by Aleksander Ceferin, President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The tenure of members is for 2017-2021.

In line with the new FIFA reforms, each proposed member of any of the committees was made to go through a comprehensive integrity check conducted by several organisations of global relevance and stature.

Pinnick’s appointment, and in particular the thorough and painstaking checks that he passed with full marks, is a big thumbs –up for Nigerian Football, and puts out the light on the unsavoury innuendoes and deliberate mischief of a few individuals intent on putting the country’s game under a cloud.