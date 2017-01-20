Ighalo To Join West Brom For ‎£17m – Reports

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has been linked with a ‎ £17m switch from Watford to another Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

According to Sky Sports sources, Ighalo could hope to resurrect a rather wretched season with a move to The Hawthorns.

He has also been lined with a big-money move to China after he twice rejected such offer last season.

Ighalo, 27, has already played in Udinese and CF Granada.

He has only netted twice in all competitions this season after rattling in 17 goals last season.