Cote d’Ivoire Fight Back To Hold DR Congo

Defending champions, Cote d’Ivoire were forced to fight back to hold the Democratic Republic of Congo to a 2-2 draw in their second group match of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Stade d’Oyem yesterday

As a result DR Congo remain at the top of the group C standings with four points, while the defending champions move up to second with two points.

The Leopards dominated the opening exchanges of the encounter and they deservedly took the lead just 10 minutes into the game.

Junior Kabananga set-up his Congolese teammate Neeskens Kebano, who rifled the ball low into the far corner; beating Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

Cote d’Ivoire then stepped up the tempo and they won a corner-kick in the 26th minute following a good move by the Elephants.

Max Gradel then whipped in a good cross from the resulting set-piece which found his Elephants teammate Wilfried Bony, who headed home to level matters.

But the lead only lasted for four minutes as Kabananga also scored with a header to restore DR Congo’s lead – exposing Ivory Coast’s poor marking in the process.

DR Congo keeper Ley Matampi then denied Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier on the stroke of halftime, as the Leopards held onto their 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Unsurprisingly, Ivory Coast played really high up the pitch, pressing DR Congo in the opening stages of the second half in search of the equalising goal.

Cheick Doukoure unleashed a powerful strike in the 62nd minute, but Matampi was equal to the task as he punched away the Ivorian midfielder’s effort.

Ivory Coast’s pressure paid off five minutes later as Serey Die’s long range effort deflected slightly off Marcel Tisserand and into the back of the net.