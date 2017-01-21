Grant Sweats Over Rahman Replacement

Black Stars of Ghana, Avram Grant is contemplating who will replace injured left back Baba Rahman, who got injured on Tuesday in their Group D opener against Uganda.

The former Chelsea manager introduced Frank Acheampong to replace Rahman half an hour into the game and the former was incredible playing a great role against the Cranes to ensure an important 1-0 victory.

However, against Mali the Black Stars will take on the most physical side in Group D, who will be using this to their advantage.

Grant admitted that Rahman is a top quality player who always brings a cutting edge to the Ghana squad on both offence and defence and will be dearly missed as Ghana look to end a 35-year old wait for the coveted AFCON trophy.

Finding the appropriate replacement for Rahman will engross Grant’s thought process in the next 30 hours as he looks to pick up maximum points against a stubborn Mali outfit.

“I am still thinking about who will replace Baba. He is a wonderful player and it is sad that he got injured. We wish him a quick recovery,” Grant told supersport.com