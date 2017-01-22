Algeria Are Not Impressive At AFCON – Rohr

Nigeria Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has added his voice to the football play pitch debate in the ongoing 31st edition of the Africa Cup of nations in Gabon.

The Nigerian coach who is in Gabon as an analyst for a tv station and has been watching the Eagles WCQ foes Algeria and Cameroon said the conditions of the pitch make it hard for football to flow leading to many injuries.

“If you are far from the pitch it’s easy to see how beautiful the playing surfaces are but in reality they are hard and make it difficult for football to flow freely” Rohr told supersport.com

“I have spoken to so many players and they are not happy with the condition of the pitch and you can clearly see many players have suffered injuries in the first round of matches” he added

On the level of competition Rohr was positive saying he was happy to see the standard of football rise across Africa “We have so far seen some good football with great team work and individual talents. Senegal have been superb and have lived up to expectations while giants like Algeria have not been very impressive “he concluded.

Rohr knows Gabon well he was appointed coach in February 21, 2010 replacing then coach Alain Giresse.