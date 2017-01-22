Alex Iwobi Is Like Payet – Henry

Thierry Henry says Arsenal have no need to sign Dimitri Payet during the January transfer window as Alex Iwobi can be as good as West Ham’s wantaway Frenchman.

Payet is pushing for a move away from London Stadium, with a return to former club Marseille seemingly his most likely destination.

Arsenal have also been linked with the talented 29-year-old, with Arsene Wenger rarely out of the market for creative influences in the final third of the field.

Arsenal legend Henry understands that stance, with a man who netted a club record 228 goals during his time in north London of the opinion that Nigeria international Iwobi should be allowed to work on fulfilling his potential without seeing his path blocked.

Henry told Sky Sports: “I don’t think Arsenal need a player like Payet at the moment.

“They have Iwobi who could be like Payet in a few years’ time, he has been good for Arsenal playing through the middle.

“Iwobi needs games to fulfil his potential and signing a player like Payet could limit his playing time, and it could spell doom for his development.”