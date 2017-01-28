Ghana Hoping For Gyan’s Fitness

Ghana are hopeful that Skipper Asamoah Gyan will be able to feature in tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against DR Congo after tests on an injury he suffered on Wednesday proved encouraging.

A Ghana FA statement said the striker had returned to the team’s base in Oyem in northern Gabon to continue treatment on the thigh injury he picked up in the 1-0 defeat to Egypt in their last group game in Port-Gentil.

“Tests in the Gabonese capital of Libreville have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared,” said the statement.

“Gyan has now joined the Black Stars camp in Oyem to undergo treatment to make him fully fit.”

Gyan, the former Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland striker, is currently on 99 caps and 49 goals for his country.

Meanwhile, the player says he fears that he could miss the remainder of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament due to injury.

“I’m in pain right now. I don’t know the extent of the injury, we have to go for an MRI scan,” Gyan told BBC Sport.

“I’m desperate to come back and I’ll try as much as possible, but if I cannot it’s part of the game.”

The 31-year-old striker made his 99th international appearance in the Pharaohs clash and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country.

It is also reported that the Al Ahli forward believes he was a “victim” of a dreadful playing surface in Port-Gentil that has already come in for widespread criticism.

“When I walk it’s okay, but when I try to change direction that is when I feel the pain,” he added.

“In football there is a lot of changing of direction and if I can’t do this it’s a big problem for me.”

Meanwhile, Grant admitted he is concerned that he will lose his skipper as the injury is not looking good.

“It’s not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy,” said Grant. “We will need to wait and see.”